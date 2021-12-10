Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.39 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

