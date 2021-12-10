Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

