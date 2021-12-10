Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

