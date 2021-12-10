Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,962 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

