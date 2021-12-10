Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

