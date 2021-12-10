Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

