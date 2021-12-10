Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.