Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

