Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 281,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.