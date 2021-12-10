Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of HZNP opened at $100.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,107 shares of company stock worth $25,286,662. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

