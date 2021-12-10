Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $204,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.