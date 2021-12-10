Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

