Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.27. Kaspien has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $63.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

