Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Down 3.5%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 5,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. Analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $16,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

