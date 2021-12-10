Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $96.92 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after buying an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.