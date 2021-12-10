Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 521,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.