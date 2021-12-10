Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.99. Jupai shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 76,262 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. Jupai had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

