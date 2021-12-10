Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern Acquires 25,000 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 1,000,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNF. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

