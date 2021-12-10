JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Target Price to GBX 63

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.84) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

LLOY opened at GBX 46.70 ($0.62) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

