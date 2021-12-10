JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to 290.00

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 330.00 to 290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WDGJF remained flat at $$2.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.