JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €164.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €176.00 ($197.75) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($182.94).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €145.35 ($163.31) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($196.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

