Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Trading 4.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $101.86 and last traded at $101.86. 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.