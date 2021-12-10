Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,800.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMPLY. Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Panmure Gordon cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

