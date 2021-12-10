Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

