John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 12,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $515.08. 158,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

