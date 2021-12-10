John Pettigrew Acquires 15 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,026 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £153.90 ($204.08).

On Monday, November 8th, John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 955 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £143.25 ($189.96).

NG stock opened at GBX 1,049 ($13.91) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,016.20 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 945.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 940.80. The company has a market capitalization of £37.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.53) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.17 ($13.90).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

