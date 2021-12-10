John Leonard Golden Sells 1,875 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ATH opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athene by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Athene by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,054,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,275,000 after acquiring an additional 191,586 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Athene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,099,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,353,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

