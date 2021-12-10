John Leonard Golden Sells 1,875 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ATH opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
