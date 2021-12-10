JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz Sells 78,627 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.26 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $5,389,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

