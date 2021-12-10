JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $429.29. 389,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.10 and a 200 day moving average of $407.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

