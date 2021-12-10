JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.55 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

