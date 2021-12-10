JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Linde by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $332.12 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

