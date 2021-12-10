JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $669.35. 17,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.49. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

