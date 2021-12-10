Jennifer Pileggi Sells 16,896 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78.

On Friday, October 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $154,097.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30.

ZUO opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after buying an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

