Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. FBN Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $361.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.79. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,567 shares of company stock worth $253,650,801 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

