Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €59.89 ($67.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.71 and a 200 day moving average of €65.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.