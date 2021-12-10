Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

HCC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

