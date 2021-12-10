James L. Whims Sells 8,498 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $280.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.