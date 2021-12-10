James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $393.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

