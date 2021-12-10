James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $844.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

