James Investment Research Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.33 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.50 and its 200 day moving average is $449.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

