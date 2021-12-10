James Investment Research Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,910 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

