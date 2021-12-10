James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.