James C. Jansen Sells 25,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

