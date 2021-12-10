Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,655 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $527.70 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.00 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

