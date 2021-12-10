Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,402 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

