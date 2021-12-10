Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $332.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.78 and a 200 day moving average of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

