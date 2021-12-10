Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

