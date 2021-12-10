Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

