Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

