Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

J opened at $142.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

